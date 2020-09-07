Why The “Swedish Model” Wouldn’t Work In Israel





A group of Israeli doctors and scientists signed an open letter on Sunday urging the government to refrain from imposing a lockdown.

The letter stated that a lockdown doesn’t stop the virus but only delays it and espoused allowing the public to develop “deep immunity” by protecting the elderly population. The letter mentioned the “Swedish model” as a recommendation for handling the pandemic.

“We are calling for a lockdown to be removed from the table,” the letter stated. “At the same time, we are calling to align Sweden’s policies with Israel’s reality by diverting infections away from at-risk groups toward those not at risk, by, among other things, leaving schools open.”

The letter then recommended that the government “remove social distancing regulations in a manner that allows the continuous exposure of the non-at-risk populations to the virus, an exposure that will lead to the development of herd immunity.”

The letter does not explain how the elderly and at-risk populations can be protected if everyone else in the population is exposed to the virus.

Unlike its neighbors, Sweden refrained from imposing a lockdown when the pandemic first began, implementing minimal restrictions and only recommending other restrictions.

However, it is puzzling why anyone would recommend the Swedish approach, which ultimately proved a failure, with the country experiencing a far higher death rate than its neighbors, and not even sparing themselves from a hit to their economy, which ensued anyway due to a spillover effect from the hit to the global economy.

Furthermore, according to Prof. Ran Balicer, a senior public health official at Clalit and an advisor to the Health Ministry on infectious disease epidemiology, “the ‘Swedish model’ would not succeed in Israel in any shape or form.”

In an interview with B’Chadrei Chareidim, Balicer said that anyone who raises the idea of Israel adopting the Swedish model has simply not studied the material and hasn’t seen the data, denying the claim that the Swedish model was successful. Furthermore, he says that Sweden never intended to reach herd immunity.

Balicer, who serves on the Knesset’s coronavirus cabinet, elaborated: “Contrary to those that try to create an impression that the Swedish model succeeded, even in Sweden itself they admit outright that it was a failure. Sweden has a similar population size to Israel and they paid a high price of thousands of fatalities. They also suffered from a severe economic downturn, the same as their neighboring countries, despite the fact that they didn’t impose a lockdown or restrictions.”

Furthermore, Balicer added, from conversations he had with Swedish health officials, it’s clear that Sweden had no plan, at any stage, of achieving herd immunity. Their approach was to simply refrain from taking drastic steps because they thought that it was possible to prevent mass infection without doing so.

Finally, Balicer explained that in any case, there are huge cultural differences between Swedes and Israelis that make the model completely unrealistic for Israel. “Whoever is aware of the data, of the differences in culture and mentality, understands immediately that there’s no possibility of adopting the Swedish model in Israel, even partially, because the removal of restrictions will be immediately disastrous.”

“There nothing comparable between us and Sweden. First of all, 40% of households in Sweden are single people so in the first place the virus couldn’t have spread there as it does in Israel, where most households are comprised of families, leading to mass infections, which if left unchecked, will lead to disaster.”

“That’s without even mentioning the fact that in Sweden the public obeys the guidelines, viewing them as sacred despite the fact that they’re only ‘recommendations.’ Even staring is considered a violation of personal space in Sweden so maintaining social distance is taken for granted even during regular times, totally contrary to the Israeli DNA with its culture of hugging and kissing.”

“An attempt to compare between two such different populations, and to think that what’s appropriate in Stockholm is appropriate for Tel Aviv is simply detached from reality and doomed to failure,” Prof. Balicer concluded.

