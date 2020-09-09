Chad Delegation In Israel Says Will Open Embassy In Jerusalem





A senior delegation from the African Muslim-majority country of Chad arrived in Israel on Tuesday for discussions on a normalization of ties agreement and Chadian officials said they are willing to open a diplomatic mission in Jerusalem.

The delegation is headed by Chadian President Idriss Déby’s son, Abdelkerim Idriss Déby, who is Chad’s cabinet chairman.

Déby met with his Israeli counterpart, National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat as well as with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏, Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen and others.

מחזקים את היחסים עם צ'אד🇮🇱🇹🇩

פגישה חשובה עם יו"ר הקבינט של צ'אד גנרל עבד אל כרים דבי, ועם מנהל הסוכנות לביטחון לאומי גנרל אחמד קוגרי.

דנו על חיזוק שיתופי הפעולה בתחומי מודיעין, ביטחון וכלכלה ועל בשורות נוספות שיתפרסמו בהמשך…

שלום מתוך עוצמה! pic.twitter.com/SOtX0B9lz8 — אלי כהן, שר המודיעין (@elicoh1) September 8, 2020

Chad, like most African countries, broke off relations with Israel following the Yom Kippur War in 1973. In 2018, Israel and Chad renewed relations and President Idriss Déby visited Israel. Netanyahu returned the visit in 2019.

The announcement follows on the heels of another African country’s promise to open an embassy in Jerusalem as well as the announcement of the Serbia-Kosovo-US-Israel agreement, which includes a commitment by Serbia to move its embassy to Jerusalem and for Kosovo to establish ties with Israel and open an embassy in Jerusalem.

Malawi’s newly elected president Lazarus Chakwera announced on Friday that he is planning on opening a diplomatic mission in the holy city.

