Shocking Incident In Manchester: 3 Sifrei Torah R”L Fall To Ground During Birchas Kohanim

A disturbing incident occurred in Manchester on Shabbos, the first day of Rosh Hashanah, when three sifrei Torah fell on the ground in the Chabad shul on Singelton Street.

The shul was holding tefillos outdoors in the courtyard of the shul due to the coronavirus. The sifrei Torah were placed within an Aron Kodesh on a table but apparently the makeshift arrangement was not sufficiently secure as a strong wind blew the aron with the sifrei Torah onto the ground.

The incident, which would have been disturbing at any time but was especially distressful due to it occurring on Yom HaDin, was a source of great shock and tzaar to the mispallelim.

The shul’s Rav, Rav Mendel Cohen, announced that he will consult with the community’s Rabbanim to decide what tikkunim the mispallelim should undertake in wake of the incident.

