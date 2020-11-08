Watch: Terrorist Tries To Stab IDF Soldiers Near Chevron

An Arab terrorist attempted to stab IDF soldiers outside the al-Fawwar refugee camp, southwest of Chevron, on Sunday morning.

The soldiers opened fire on the terrorist, wounding him. Fortunately, no IDF soldiers were injured in the attack.

The terrorist was later identified as a 41-year-old resident of the nearby town of Duma, who said he was hoping to be shot to death during the attack.

The terrorist was evacuated to Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva for medical treatment.

ממש כעת, לוחמים מחסלים מחבל בגיזרת הר חברון. נקי ומקצועי.

דיק באלק פצ"ר להציק להם! שב בשקט, כנוע וצייתן. כמו שאילפתי אותך. pic.twitter.com/4R4MMHT6cd — רן כרמי בוזגלו ציונות בנחישות (@rankarmibuzaglo) November 8, 2020

“The terrorist arrived at the area in a car, left the vehicle, and approached the IDF soldiers with his knife drawn in an attempt to stab the soldiers guarding the intersections,” the IDF spokesperson stated.

“The soldiers ordered the suspect to halt and carried out the procedure for arresting a suspect. After he failed to respond to their calls, they fired at him in order to neutralize him.”

Senior IDF officials have warned that there may be increased incidents of violence in November, and particularly this week, in which the anniversary of the death of Baha Abu al-Ata, the leader of Islamic Jihad in Palestine (PIJ) in the Gaza Strip, falls out, as well as the death of former PLO arch-terrorist Yassir Arafat in 2004.

Al-Ata was eliminated by an IDF airstrike in 2019.

