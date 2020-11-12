IS “ABOLISH ICE” UNDERWAY? ICE’s Twitter Account Is Operational Again, After Being Temporarily Deactivated

ICE’s Twitter account is once again operational. According to a Twitter spokesperson, it appears that a backend issue was responsible for the account going down.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:

The Twitter account for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was suddenly removed from Twitter, Thursday afternoon, and replaced by a message saying the account no longer exists.

Previously, the account featured a bio that read, “We focus on preventing terrorism, immigration enforcement and combating transnational crime.”

Its targeting of immigrants for deportation has made it despised by many, and the campaign slogan “Abolish ICE” is frequently seen at anti-government protests.

Twitter has yet to respond to any media inquiry.

