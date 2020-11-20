CONFIRMED: Iran’s Quds Force Operating On Israel’s Border

Israel’s IDF confirmed on Thursday that the Iranian Quds Force Unit 840 was responsible for issuing the order to plant three anti-personnel mines and other IEDS on the Israeli-Syrian border in the Golan Heights.

The IDF discovered the explosives on Tuesday, which triggered Israel’s airstrikes on Iranian targets in Syria on Wednesday.

Unit 848 is a secretive operational unit in Syria controlled by Iran’s Quds Force that oversees the establishment of terror networks and activities outside Iran. According to Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman, Unit 840 establishes “terror infrastructure outside Iran against Western and Iranian opposition targets.”

Iran, we're watching you. IDF intel can confirm that the Iranian Quds Force Unit 840, which is part of Iran's global network of terror, was responsible for the IED attacks on the Israel-Syria border this week & in August 2020. We will not allow Iran to entrench itself in Syria. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 19, 2020

The IDF said that Unit 840 was also behind a similar attempt in August to plant explosives in the same area where the explosives were discovered on Tuesday. In that incident, the terror cell, comprised of four-armed men, was spotted and eliminated by the IDF as they tried to cross into Israel territory.

Iran’s Quds Force is a branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) founded after the Iranian Revolution in 1979 by order of the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in order to “protect” the Islamic system and thwart foreign interference and coups.

The IDF also published on Thursday before and after aerial photos of the targets hit in Israel’s airstrikes in Syria on Wednesday.

כך נראים תצלומי אוויר של המטרות שנפגעו בתקיפה בסוריה: pic.twitter.com/TZD6HaaCbx — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 19, 2020

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)