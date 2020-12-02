Tolls Increase On NY Thruway For Drivers Without E-ZPass

Tolls will increase for drivers on the New York Thruway who do not have an E-ZPass starting Jan. 1.

The State Thruway Authority voted Tuesday to raise tolls by 30% for people who are driving on the Thruway without an E-ZPass, a device that collects toll information and charges drivers.

The Thruway eliminated cash tolls in November. That means drivers without an E-ZPass are sent a bill by mail.

In addition to the 30% higher toll, drivers billed by mail will also be charged a $2 administrative fee every time they are billed.

