Iran Arrests Suspects In Nuclear Scientist’s Killing

Iran has arrested several suspects in the assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the Iranian semi-official news agency ISNA reported.

“The perpetrators of this assassination, some of whom have been identified and even arrested by the security services, will not escape justice,” said Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker. He refrained from sharing further details for “security reasons.”

“Were the Zionists (Israel) able to do this alone and without the cooperation of, for example, the American (intelligence) service or another service? They certainly couldn’t have,” Amir-Abdollahian added.

Abdollahian also claims that Iran’s intelligence services have evidence of Israel’s involvement in the killing.

