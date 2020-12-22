Israeli Who Died From 2nd COVID Infection Caught Different Strain, Tests Show

A Bnei Brak resident who passed away earlier this month after contracting COVID-19 for the second time died of a different virus strain than he contracted the first time, Kan News reported.

Sheba Hospital in Te HaShomer, where the man passed away, carried out genetic testing which showed that the man had contracted a different coronavirus variant than the first strain he contracted months earlier, from which he subsequently recovered.

“There’s no doubt that the man was infected twice and that he had recovered from the first infection,” Prof. Galia Rahav, head of the Infectious Disease Unit, told Ynet.

“It’s very worrying that a person can be infected a second time while the virus is mutating. What impact will this have on the coronavirus vaccine? Can people be infected multiple times?”

The report comes amid mounting international concern over new coronavirus variants found in the UK and other countries.

