Israel And Morocco To Open Diplomatic Missions Within Two Weeks

Israel’s delegation to Rabat returned to Israel from its whirlwind 24-hour trip on Wednesday morning after signing an agreement for the re-opening of liaison offices in each other’s countries within two weeks.

Israel and Morocco maintained low-level diplomatic relations from 1994 to 2000, when Rabat suspended ties in response to the Second Intifada. However, behind the scenes ties continued and the diplomatic offices in each other’s countries were never sold and can now be easily re-opened.

“The two agreed that this was a new chapter in the relationship between the countries, based on hundreds of years of deep ties,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry stated. “At the meeting, the Foreign Ministry’s director-general discussed the great emotion in Israel about the renewed ties between the two countries and the way the two societies influenced each other.”

National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat and White House Adviser Jared Kushner and other senior officials signed a number of agreements with Moroccan King King Mohammed VI and other senior officials at the royal palace’s guest house.

In the video below, National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, the son of Moroccan-born parents, greets the king in Arabic, saying among other things: ‘May G-d prolong your life.”

رئيس مجلس الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي مائير بن شبات يهنئ ملك المغرب محمد السادس"سيدي الله يطيل عمرك سيدي" pic.twitter.com/fSoajV9MqR — roi kais • روعي كايس • רועי קייס (@kaisos1987) December 23, 2020

היום שהיה: הביקור ההיסטורי של המשלחת הישראלית במרוקו. pic.twitter.com/RWbp8o55MX — אינטלי טיימס – Intelli Times (@IntelliTimes) December 22, 2020

תמונות מהפגישה בין מאיר בן שבת למלך מרוקו בהשתתפות ג'ארד קושנר pic.twitter.com/NqtxCnN7Pd — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) December 22, 2020

The agreements signed between the two countries focused on tourism, visas, agriculture, water, and finance.

Watch the press conference given by the Israeli, American and Moroccan officials in Rabat below:

