Poetic Justice? Congresswoman To Hang Israeli Flag Outside Tlaib’s Office

Recently elected Florida Congresswoman Kathryn “Kat” Cammack (Rep.) said that after she found out that her office will be next door to Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan), she decided she will hang an Israeli flag outside her office so Tlaib will have to walk by it every day.

Tlaib, of Palestinian descent, is notorious for her anti-Israel and anti-Semitic rhetoric as well as for her support for BDS and ending US aid to Israel.

”We have already gotten our office assignments and it turns out that my next-door neighbor in the House office buildings is Rashida Tlaib,” Cammack said on ”Spicer & Co.” ”And so, I have already informed the House architects and the Capitol staff that I would like to have one of the Israeli flags positioned right outside my door so she has to walk past it every day.

”(That will make for) interesting conversations, I’m sure.”

Rep. Tlaib, who has an office right next to mine in DC, has some strong opinions about Israel that I 💯 disagree with, so I’ve made a pledge to plant Israel’s flag outside my door right next to the American flag. I think it’ll be very helpful as she walks past both every day 🇺🇸🇮🇱 https://t.co/5VMDXDWllM — Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) January 6, 2021

Cammack told Newsmax that she and her fellow incoming freshman House Republicans plan on “fighting fire with fire” with the members of the “Squad.”

“Congressional members were elected to take on pressing issues impacting their constituents, not publicity stunts,” Tlaib’s office told Haaretz. “Rep. Tlaib is focused on solving issues and showing up for her constituents. One can only hope that Rep. Cammack will do the same.”

Cammac, 32, who was elected as the U.S. Representative for Florida’s 3rd congressional district, is the third-youngest woman and the youngest Republican woman elected to the 117th Congress.

Newly-appointed Florida congresswoman @Kat_Cammack has decided to place an Israeli flag outside her office as a symbol of opposition to the political views of fellow congresswoman @RashidaTlaib the first Palestinian-American woman elected to Congress. Brave decision. Thank you 🙏 https://t.co/FBdlHemyMP — Noor Dahri (@dahrinoor2) January 11, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)