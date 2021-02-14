Two Israelis Die In Helicopter Crash Near Afula

Two Israelis from central Israel were killed on Shabbos afternoon when their small helicopter crashed near the city of Afula in northern Israel.

The Robinson R44 helicopter carrying the two men, a pilot and his passenger – both in their 60s – crashed in an open field near Highway 71 and burst into flames. MDA paramedics arrived at the scene, but could do nothing but declare their deaths.

The helicopter hit an electrical cable before crashing, a witness to the scene said. Another witness told Ynet that they couldn’t approach the scene of the crash due to the fire that ensued.

The Israel Electric Company (IEC) sent a team to examine whether there was damage to the electricity lines.

Investigators from the Aviation Administration arrived at the scene to collect the broken pieces of the helicopter in order to learn more about the circumstances of the crash.

It is not yet clear what caused the accident. Israel Police has opened an investigation.

