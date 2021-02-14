HATE IN THE UK: Holocaust Survivor And Rabbi Son Punched In Heads On London Bus

An 80-year-old Holocaust survivor and her rabbi son were punched in their heads on a bus in north London on Tuesday.

According to the Shomrim community organization, the female perpetrator yelled: “I hate you Jews. It’s not your place. You took our money.”

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon on a bus from Stoke Newington to Stamford Hill.

A statement from the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) said that during the “unprovoked attack,” the woman threw the rabbi’s hat to the floor, adding that the Holocaust survivor was left traumatized.

#HateCrime #AntiSemitism Outside @MetPoliceUk Stoke Newington on a @TFL 73 bus 80 yr old Holocaust survivor & son a Rabbi, abused & punched to the head by a female "I hate you Jews, it's not your place, you took our money" @MPSRTPC & @MPSHackney investigating CAD 4563 9/2/21 pic.twitter.com/3VVo5hQNDO — Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) February 10, 2021

“Passengers pleaded with the bus driver to stop, as the incident took place as they were driving by a police station, but he allegedly refused,” a CAA spokesperson stated.

“This is yet another unprovoked act of violence against members of the Jewish community going about their day.”

“Transport for London must explain why the bus driver took no action, allowing the abuse to go on despite the violence and the protests of other passengers, and the assailant must quickly be identified and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)