SHOCKING: Swastikas Spray-Painted On Kretshnifer Rebbe’s Car, 30 Cars Vandalized

Over 30 cars in Kiryat Kretshnif in Rechovot were vandalized overnight Shabbos, including the car of the Kretshnifer Rebbe, which was spray-painted with swastikas.

The vandal punctured the tires of the cars and spray-painted swastikas and the letters SS combined with the slogan “The End”- the campaign slogan of Yisrael Beiteinu, the party of Avigdor Lieberman, known for his endless incitement against Chareidim.

Residents were especially appalled by the fact that the Kretshnifer Rebbe’s car was targeted as he heads a chesed organization that benefits all the residents of the city and distributes food and drink in the city’s Kaplan Medical Center.

Other cars that were vandalized include those of the Rebbe’s son, Rechovot Mayor Rachamim Malul, and city council member Pinchas Huminer.

The police immediately opened an investigation and arrested a suspect on Motzei Shabbos. The suspect, a 59-year-old resident of Rechovot, will be brought before the court on Sunday and the police will request an extension of his detainment.

Residents of Kiryat Kretshnif told B’Chadrei Chareidim that the vandalism was probably a result of the severe incitement against the Chareidi public during the election campaign.

