“It’s Forbidden To Think You Could Have Prevented The Tragedy”

HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Dovid Altar, the son of the Pnei Menachem, sent a letter of nichumim to the family of the 14-year-old who was killed by his father in the throes of a psychotic fit.

“To the family mourning the loss of their dear son through unnatural circumstances,” HaRav Altar wrote.

“It’s difficult to digest the tragedy and it’s definitely difficult to comfort or to be comforted, but because this nichum is for the sake of the niftar (as the Rambam writes and is proven by the Gemara), perhaps it will be easier if we know that we’re doing this for the sake of illui nishmaso.”

“It’s forbidden to make a cheshbon – to say we could have prevented the tragedy if we would have done this or that – these are thoughts of hevel and foolishness. [It’s also forbidden] to think why this davka happened to us. Because a bas kol from above will answer; ‘Be silent!’ No one knows the cheshbonos of Shamayim, especially when something happens through unnatural circumstances. The chesbon hanafesh is on the tzibur and not on the individual.”

The niftar was buried on Thursday in the beis kevaros in Ashdod.

