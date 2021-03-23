VIDEOS: Lieberman Incites: “Go Vote, The Chareidim Are Flocking To The Polls”; Gafni Fire Back Calling Him Antisemite

Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman continued to incite the public against the Chareidi community on Election Day on Tuesday, warning secular Israelis to go vote because “the Chareidim are streaming to the polls.”

Lieberman published a video of himself speaking from Tel Aviv, saying: “The Chareidim are streaming to the polls. Now it’s the turn of the secular people to vote.”

“I hope that everyone sitting here already voted or are on the way to vote. It’s extremely important that the secular public go out to vote.”

Lieberman was echoing the infamous comments of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in 2015, when he posted a video on Election Day warning that the “Arabs are flocking to the polls in droves.”

Netanyahu was only referring to Arabs who vote for the nationalistic Arab Joint List party but his remarks were widely condemned and he subsequently apologized.

UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni responded to Lieberman’s comments: “When Bibi said that the Arabs are streaming to the polls, the whole state was outraged and he needed to retract his words.”

“Now this anti-Semite Lieberman stands up and says that the Chareidim are streaming to the polls and everyone is silent on this terrible thing. The authorities need to bring him to justice but the state is silent. We’ll answer him at the polls and wipe the smile off this anti-Semite.”

