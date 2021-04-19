SEVERE BREACH: How Was A Milchig Dessert Served In A Fleishig Restaurant?

The tragic incident that occurred last week in northern Israel when a young woman died of an allergic reaction after being served a milchig dessert in a kosher fleishig restaurant also brought up serious kashrus concerns.

MK Moshe Arbel (Shas) sent a letter to Rav Rafi Yochai, the administrator of the kashrus fraud department at the Chief Rabbinate, in the wake of the incident, demanding answers.

“This severe incident is still being investigated by the police…and the restaurant has meanwhile been closed,” Arbel wrote. “Nevertheless, the incident must also be examined by the Chief Rabbinate.”

“It can’t be that a fleishig restaurant with a kashrus certificate serves milchig desserts. This is a serious breach of the kashrus-observing public trust – which can also be life-threatening – as we saw.

“It can be assumed that that the milchig dessert was served to dozen of other diners at the restaurant before the incident was revealed in the wake of the tragic death of Osher Deri, z’l.”

“The Rabbinate must evaluate whether the kashrus supervisors responsible for the restaurant acted as expected of them and in accordance with accepted procedures prior to the incident. As part of the evaluation, it must also be determined whether conclusions can be drawn regarding kashrus supervision in general in order to ensure that such tragic incidents do not recur.”

Arbel ended his letter by requesting that Yochai update him in the coming months regarding the investigation of the incident and on kashrus supervision in general.

