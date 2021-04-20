UTJ’s Moshe Gafni And Yair Lapid Schedule A Meeting

In light of the worsening political imbroglio, with the chances of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu forming a coalition steadily decreasing, UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni is meeting with Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid this week.

Lapid wishes to discuss his efforts to form a unity government in cooperation with Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett with Gafni.

However, despite the scheduled meeting, Gafni said on Tuesday that his party will follow Netanyahu to the opposition if necessary, saying that he will not join the anti-Netanyahu bloc, also known as the “bloc for change.”

“We aren’t zigzagging on this issue,” Gafni told Kan News. “We stay with the traditional community, on the right, and if we need to go to the opposition, we will do so.”

“The Gedolim have instructed us to stay with the traditional public on the right, which is headed by Netanyahu.”

The Shas party has also stated that it will not join a coalition with Lapid and Bennett.

Without the two Chareidi parties, the options for Lapid and Bennett to form a coalition is very limited and would require the outside support of an Arab party.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)