REPORT: Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky Says Better To Form Government With Arab Ra’am Party Then Leftists

While Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has not discussed the option of creating a government together with the Arab Ra’am party, either inside the government or outside of it, the Religious Zionist party has come out vehemently against it in every way. At the same time, the Chareidi parties, led by United Torah Judaism, have come out in favor of the possibility.

In a discussion together with other members of his party, MK Moshe Gafni who heads the UTJ party said: “There is no problem with creating a government together with Mansour Abbas. we have a lot in common with their party, and we get along better with him than we do with (Betzalel) Smotritch.”

B’Chadrei Charedim also reported that Gafni has even been pushing the Prime Minister to make such a government with the Ra’am party. Gafni has also made it clear that he intends to join with the Ra’am party in order to be a majority factor inside the government over the desires of the Religious Zionist party and Smotritch for the duration of the lifetime of the government, should it arise.

Channel 12 News reported that Hagaon HaRav Chami Kanievsky, the Daas Torah of UTJ, said that “from the standpoint of yiddishkeit, it would be better to form a government with representatives of the Arab parties, than with the representatives of the left-wing.”

According to the report, HaRav Kanievsky intended to say that the Arabs do not wish to create a “melting-pot” and “make everyone secular”. He also intended that in relation to religious issues and the draft law, the Arabs are much closer to the Chareidi mindset than the left-wing MKs who wish to undermine the uniquely Jewish character of the State of Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)