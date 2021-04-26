HaRav Chaim’s Grandson Yanky Kanievsky Meets With Benny Gantz

The grandson of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kaniesky, Reb Yanky, who is constantly by his venerable grandfather’s side, met on Monday with Benny Gantz at the Defense Ministry in an effort to convince him to join a coalition with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

As reported earlier on Monday, Netanyahu offered Gantz to serve first as prime minister in a rotational agreement if he joins a right-wing government with Likud and other right-wing parties.

During the meeting, at which Chareidi media adviser and strategist Yarech Toker was also present, Kanievsky and Gantz spoke about issues important to the Chareidi community and the Torah world.

Kanievsky and Toker explained the fear of the Chareidi community of a government headed by Yair Lapid and Natali Bennett, in which Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Leiberman would serve as finance minister and severely harm the Torah world.

They expressed their appreciation to Gantz for his service over the years for Am Yisrael and urged him “to establish a government that represents everyone while taking into account the public and about one million citizens who support Likud.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)