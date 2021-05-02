Thousands Of Israelis From All Sectors Rally To Assist Meron Victims

Israelis of all sectors, Jews, Arabs, and Druze, religious and secular, mobilized to assist the victims and their families of one of the worst peacetime disasters in religious history, Ynet reported.

Long lines formed outside Magen David Adom stations across Israel after the organization called to the public to donate blood, especially type O.

So many Israelis showed up, including hundreds of people in Tel Aviv, that people were turned away and told to return on Sunday. People waited for hours in the hot sun to donate blood.

עשרות תל אביבים עומדים מעל שעה וחצי בתור לתרום דם בתחנת ההתרמה של מדא בכיכר רבין. pic.twitter.com/keOlPqIiNt — Boaz Danilov (@Boaz_Danilov) April 30, 2021

However although 2,208 Israelis donated blood on Friday, including Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, more blood is needed and Magen David Adom has asked the public to continue donating blood in the coming weeks since blood units must be used within 35 days.

Organizations, private groups and city councils issued offers of assistance, including providing accommodations and food and reciting Tehillim. Residents of the north published offers on social media to accommodate any travelers stranded in the north for Shabbos.

Also, the Chatzor HaGlilit Regional Council established a special municipal center to provide accommodation for travelers stranded in the north of Israel over Shabbos.

Residents of the Druze villages of Yarka Beit Jen and Yanuh-Jat and residents of Arab villages in the Meron area offered accommodations to travelers in their homes or hostels. Arab and Druze villages set up refreshment stations at nearby junctions with kosher food, drinks, and fruit for the thousands of people traveling from Meron to the center of the country.

עיריית טמרה מכינה תחנת התרעננות ומנוחה עבור המפונים ממירון.

תודה לראש העיר על היוזמה המבורכת. pic.twitter.com/kqrMTASxmc — Ahmad Mawasi (@ahmadaim) April 30, 2021

בכפר זרזיר הוקמה תחנת התרעננות למפונים מהר מירון. ראש המעוצה אמיר מזראריב אמר:ליבנו עם המשפחות, מתוך אחריות,סולדריות ומתוך אמונה בשוויון ערך האדם,תחנת התרעננות ומים למפונים מהר מירון.תודה לצוות המתנדבים ובני הנוער שהתגייסו למשימה.

בוקר קשה ועצוב מאוד

נאחל ימים יותר טובים pic.twitter.com/8PLB5WVTyg — sami abdulhamid سامي عبد الحميد (@samiaah10) April 30, 2021

“Our hearts go out to the families of those killed in the disaster on Mount Meron and we pray for the recovery of the wounded,” said Sheik Mowafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel. “There is great sadness when you hear the news about a terrible event. All citizens of the country share in the pain of the loss.”

“The members of the Druze community and the Druze villages share in the grief of the families who lost their loved ones, and are ready and willing to provide any help in the Mount Meron area.”

Volunteers of Lev Chabad, an organization that assists patients and their families in hospitals, distributed food to the families of those killed and injured at Meron.

An optical store in Ramla offered free replacement glasses to anyone who lost theirs in the disaster.

“Our hearts go out to the families of those killed and injured,” said Hadar Miller, senior optometrist at Opticnet Barens. “There is nothing to obscure the pain, but we have decided to do everything to alleviate it even a little bit. We invite the affected families and those whose glasses were destroyed following the disaster to come to the store and get new glasses at no cost.”

A restaurant in Givat Shmuel offered free prepared meals of Mehadrin food “with great love” for the families of victims who couldn’t prepare for Shabbos.

The above is only a partial list of the generous assistance offered to victims and their families.

הכותל המערבי הערב. עם ישראל בוכה יחד. pic.twitter.com/Vmp78af39R — ירח טוקר (@hadover1) May 1, 2021

