Jerusalem Mayor To Aid Meron Victims’ Families With Special Grant

Like other public figures, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion has been paying shiva visits to the families of the Meron victims in Jerusalem this week

On Tuesday night, Lion made a decision to distribute special grants to the affected families in Jerusalem from the “Keren Rosh Hair.”

Keren Rosh Hair is a philanthropic foundation headed by the mayor, which can be used for various causes, including disasters.

On Tuesday, a secular couple in Tel Aviv announced that they are donating NIS 18,000 to each family who lost a member in the Meron disaster.

Additionally, The Jewish Agency is providing emergency aid grants for the families of the Meron victims to cover levaya and shiva expenses.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)