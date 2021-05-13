IDF Hits 4 Cells On Verge Of Firing Anti-Tank Missiles

Within two hours, the IDF identified and hit four squads in the Gaza Strip about to fire anti-tank missiles into Israel.

On Wednesday, an IDF soldier was killed and three others were injured after Hamas fired an anti-tank missile on the Israeli side of the border.

On Monday, an Israeli was injured when Islamic Jihad terrorists fired an anti-tank missile on the Israelis side of the Gaza border, hitting his vehicle.

צה״ל הולך חזק על הנ״ט של חמאס: פגיעה מדויקת בנ״ט בבניין רב קומות בדרום הרצועה. pic.twitter.com/PS00otEyeQ — Lilach Shoval לילך שובל (@LilachShoval) May 13, 2021

The funeral of the deceased soldier, Omer Tabib, z’l, took place on Thursday morning.

אמו של סמ"ר עומר טביב ספדה לו: "שש שנים חיכינו לך. הסבלנות השתלמה, קיבלנו ילד יפה טוהר שכולו אהבה ונחת. מסרבת להאמין שבמקום ברכה לשחרור אני מחפשת מילים לסכם את תקופת חייך"

(אורלי אלקעלי)https://t.co/B83ARW04k9 pic.twitter.com/RpcKxyMCkz — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 13, 2021

The IDF continued to carry out airstrikes in Gaza overnight Wednesday, destroying the Hamas central bank and internal security headquarters and the home of Iyad Tayib, a senior Hamas commander.

IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman told reporters on Thursday morning that over 650 Hamas targets have been hit since the beginning of Operation Guardian of the Walls as well as three high-rise buildings. Sixty Hamas terrorists were eliminated, including ten senior commanders.

