IDF Hits 4 Cells On Verge Of Firing Anti-Tank Missiles

Levaya of Omer Tabib, z'l, killed by an anti-tank missile launched by Hamas.

Within two hours, the IDF identified and hit four squads in the Gaza Strip about to fire anti-tank missiles into Israel.

On Wednesday, an IDF soldier was killed and three others were injured after Hamas fired an anti-tank missile on the Israeli side of the border.

On Monday, an Israeli was injured when Islamic Jihad terrorists fired an anti-tank missile on the Israelis side of the Gaza border, hitting his vehicle.

The funeral of the deceased soldier, Omer Tabib, z’l, took place on Thursday morning.

The IDF continued to carry out airstrikes in Gaza overnight Wednesday, destroying the Hamas central bank and internal security headquarters and the home of Iyad Tayib, a senior Hamas commander.

IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman told reporters on Thursday morning that over 650 Hamas targets have been hit since the beginning of Operation Guardian of the Walls as well as three high-rise buildings. Sixty Hamas terrorists were eliminated, including ten senior commanders.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)