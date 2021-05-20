A NEIS: 30 IDF Soldiers Got Off The Bus Seconds Before Anti-Tank Missile Hit

An anti-tank missile launched by Hamas on Thursday morning hit an empty bus near the Gaza border area, lightly injuring a soldier nearby who was hit by shrapnel. He was evacuated to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon for treatment.

Later on Thursday, Meir Vaknin, the driver of the bus told Reshet Bet about the great miracle that had occurred – 30 soldiers had gotten off the bus literally seconds before the missile hit.

“I let off the soldiers, turned around, and then it hit,” Vaknin said. “The entire vehicle shook, it was a miracle.”

“About 30 soldiers got off a few seconds earlier. Baruch Hashem, no one was injured.”‘

טיל נ"ט שוגר מעזה על אוטובוס ריק – ישראלי שעמד סמוך נפצע קל מאוד@roysharon11 @ItayBlumental pic.twitter.com/DHQBAYbtnp — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 20, 2021

“We fired a Cornet missile toward a bus carrying soldiers,” Hamas’s military wing tweeted afterward, publishing a frightening video of the attack.

Hamas releases a video of its ATGM attack toward an empty IDF bus on the Gaza border this morning. pic.twitter.com/YhHYetfqzJ — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) May 20, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)