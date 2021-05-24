Death Toll Rises To 13: Israeli Woman Injured On Way To Shelter Dies Of Injuries

Chava Vaknin, z’l, 73, of Holon, who was seriously injured while running to a bomb shelter to protect herself from rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, died of her injuries on Sunday.

The death toll from the 11-day Operation Guardian of the Walls is now 13.

Vaknin fell and hit her head on the way to the shelter last Shabbos and died two days later. For unknown reasons, her death was not publicized until Sunday.

Vaknin’s daughter Iris told Channel 12 that her mother was taking blood thinners, which may have contributed to her death by exacerbating internal bleeding after her fall.

Two other women, one in her 50s and one aged 87, also died as a result of injuries sustained while running to a bomb shelter.

The other Israeli victims of the operation are Gershon Franko, 55, of Ramat Gan, Nela Gurvitch, 52, of Ashkelon, Leah Yom-Tov, 63, of Rishon L’Tzion, Ido Avigal, 5, of Sderot, and Khalil Awwad, 52, and his 16-year-old daughter, Nadeen, of Dahmash.

Three foreign workers were also killed: Soumya Santosh, 32, of India and Veerawat Karanborirak, 44, and Sikharin Sangamram, 24, both of Thailand.

One IDF soldier was also killed: Omer Tabib, 21, of Elyakim.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)