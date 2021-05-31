Complaints are being heard within the Likud that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu should have stepped aside to allow the formation of a right-wing government under another senior Likud figure following Naftali Bennett’s announcement on the formation of a unity government on Sunday, Channel 12 News reported.
Finance Minister Yisrael Katz told party activists at a Likud event on Sunday that he had suggested to the prime minister that party primaries be held and the winner will serve as prime minister for one year followed by Netanyahu as prime minister. Katz’s revelation confirmed earlier reports, which he had denied until now.
Katz, who planned on running in the primaries, said the move would have allowed Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope party to join the government and perhaps other parties as well such as Blue and White.
Netanyahu dismissed the suggestion, Katz said.
A senior Chareidi politician on Monday told Kikar H’Shabbat that Netanyahu needs to vacate his position – now.
“Netanyahu needs to allow another Likud figure to form a government and save the right,” he said. “There’s no other choice.”
“We’ve reached a situation in which it’s clear that the anti-Netanyahu bloc will form a government. There’s only one way to prevent this – by bringing Bennett and Saar into a full right-wing government.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Netanyahu should step aside but he can’t
because if he does he’ll go to jail after all the cases they have set up against him
That is 100% true. If a leftist, anti-religious government is formed now, Netanyahu is at fault. He should have stepped aside and handed over the Likud reigns a while ago – as soon as he saw that he was not able to form a coalition in the first of this series of elections, instead of allowing Israel to descend into chaos with endless elections. He could not put together a coalition because he made himself too many enemies by refusing to share power and by humiliating anyone who he viewed as a threat to his power, stripping them of the ability to have any influence.
On a higher level – lev melachim vesarim beyad Hashem; leaders have less bechira.
Hashem is obviously giving us what we deserve. He sent us a year of Covid, Meron, Karlin-Stolin, anti-Semitic violence worldwide and now, so it appears, also a government in Israel that is hostile to Torah.
Now we need to figure out the message.
Toning down the gashmiyus and amping up the ruchniyus?
Improving our bein adam lechaveiro? (shemiras halashon, courteous driving, not pushing ahead in line, forgiving, speaking kindly, etc.)
Improving our bein adam lamakom? (working on emunah and bitachon, kavana b’tefilla, limud Torah, gratitude to Hashem, etc.)
Anything – but SOMETHING!