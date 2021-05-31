Complaints are being heard within the Likud that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu should have stepped aside to allow the formation of a right-wing government under another senior Likud figure following Naftali Bennett’s announcement on the formation of a unity government on Sunday, Channel 12 News reported.

Finance Minister Yisrael Katz told party activists at a Likud event on Sunday that he had suggested to the prime minister that party primaries be held and the winner will serve as prime minister for one year followed by Netanyahu as prime minister. Katz’s revelation confirmed earlier reports, which he had denied until now.

Katz, who planned on running in the primaries, said the move would have allowed Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope party to join the government and perhaps other parties as well such as Blue and White.

Netanyahu dismissed the suggestion, Katz said.

A senior Chareidi politician on Monday told Kikar H’Shabbat that Netanyahu needs to vacate his position – now.

“Netanyahu needs to allow another Likud figure to form a government and save the right,” he said. “There’s no other choice.”

“We’ve reached a situation in which it’s clear that the anti-Netanyahu bloc will form a government. There’s only one way to prevent this – by bringing Bennett and Saar into a full right-wing government.”

