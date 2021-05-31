Yair Lapid Reassures Chareidim Regarding Budget Cuts

Yesh Atid Yair Lapid, who may soon become the alternative prime minister if he succeeds in establishing a unity government, reassured Chareidi journalists on Monday that the new government will not target the Chareidi community via budgetary cuts, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

Speaking to reporters before a party meeting, Lapid said: “Even if the Chareidi parties aren’t in the government, one of the differences between this government – if it’s established – to the present one is that the problems in the Chareidi community will be addressed. Chareidim will be taken seriously and they’ll know that no one will treat them with contempt, not their community nor their mission.”

“These are things that we learn over the years, to recognize and respect differences. I think that the members of Shas and UTJ know that they’ll have an open door, even if they’re not in the government.”

Regarding the fear in the Chareidi community regarding budget “decrees,” with Avigdor Lieberman poised to control both the Finance Ministry and the Knesset’s Finance Committee, Lapid said: “I don’t know what ‘decrees’ are – Israel is in economic trouble in general, it’s not an issue of Chareidim or Chilonim but it’s because it’s the year after the pandemic and due to the unparalleled failed economic management.”

“It’s a problem for all citizens and we won’t drop it on the Chareidim,” Lapid promised.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)