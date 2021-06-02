Hours Before Deadline: Coalition Talks For Unity Gov’t At A Stall

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid was unable to fulfill his goal of informing President Reuven Rivlin that he succeeded in forming a government by Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. Instead, negotiations have stalled, with the Wednesday at midnight deadline for Lapid’s mandate to form a government swiftly approaching.

The major snag had been the demand of Yamina No. 2 Ayelet Shaked to be given a spot on the Judicial Appointments Committee which has already been promised to Labor chairman Merav Michaeli.

Michaeli refuses to give up the spot promised to her in the agreement Yesh Atid signed with Labor, and Shaked refuses to concede, saying: “Let them decide if they want a government or not.”

A new snag in negotiations arose on Wednesday afternoon due to the demands of the Islamist Ra’am party, some of which conflict with the agenda of the right-wing parties.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, Yesh Atid finalized agreements with Meretz, Labor, Blue and White, and Yisrael Beiteinu and has yet to sign agreements with Yamina, New Hope, and Ra’am.

