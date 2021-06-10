“You Take The Neighborhood Bully & Give Him All The Money!”

In a stormy session of the Knesset’s Arrangements Committee [which oversees the appointment of Knesset committee heads] on Wednesday, Shas MK Michoel Malchieli yelled: “You take the neighborhood bully, Leiberman, and give him all the money!”

Leiberman is slated to not only serve as the Finance Minister in the new government but a member of his party will also head the influential Finance Committee, which means that all government funds will be under Leiberman’s control.

When the committee’s chairman, Yorai Lahav Hertzanu (Yesh Atid), asked Malchieli to “speak respectfully,” MK Shlomo Karhi (Likud) interjected: “Throwing him in the dump is respectful?”

Malchieli then turned his ire to Naftali Bennett: “From today Israel’s children will learn that the more crooked and deceitful you are, the faster you’ll become prime minister. You lied to everyone.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)