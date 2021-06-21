NEW POLL: Frontrunner Adams Maintaining Strong Lead On Day Before Election

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is leading the field of Democrats vying to become New York City’s next mayor ahead of Tuesday’s primary, but ranked-choice voting means the race is far from decided.
A new Ipsos poll released on Monday found Adams as the top choice for 28% of New Yorkers, while former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang comes in second place with 20% support.
They are followed by NYC Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia with 15% and former City Hall lawyer Maya Wiley in fourth with 13%.
adams, a political hack his whole life, used his cop job to politicize his race as a member of one 100 blacks in law enforcement, a farakhann supporter, what else do we need to know?
This is a warning of what is coming, we can’t change outcomes of these so called “elections”