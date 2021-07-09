1st Cases Of Delta Variant Found In Chareidi Sector

Coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash spoke about the coronavirus situation in Israel in a press conference on Wednesday, saying that at this point the government is not considering a new lockdown.

Ash explained that the number of seriously ill patients is low and most coronavirus patients that have been hospitalized are over 60. However, he said that the trajectory of the pandemic could change quickly, noting that the first cases of the highly infectious Delta variant have been found both in the Chareidi sector and Arab sector, where cases spread quickly due to crowded living conditions.

Ash urged anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated to do so, saying that higher vaccination rates are needed in the light of the spread of the Delta variant. An unvaccinated 48-year-old Israeli with no serious pre-existing illnesses passed away of the coronavirus early Thursday morning and an unvaccinated doctor in her 50s is currently fighting for her life.

Although 30% to 50% of new virus cases spurred by the Delta variant are among those who have been vaccinated, full vaccination provides 96% protection from hospitalization.

A new coronavirus variant, the “Delta Plus” was discovered in Israel this week, with at least four Israelis diagnosed with the variant.

The coronavirus cabinet met on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the recent surge in cases but made a decision not to impose any new restrictions at this stage.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)