2 Cyberattacks Within 2 Days Cripple Iran’s Transportation System

Iran’s transportation system suffered two cyberattacks within two days which disabled its infrastructure and wreaked chaos across Iran, Iranian media sites reported.

The Iranian FARS site reported “unprecedented chaos” at stations across Iran on Friday due to disruptions in the computer systems “that is probably due to a cyberattack.” Hundreds of trains were cancelled or delayed and electronic timetables displayed row after row of cancelled lines and the statement: “Long delays due to cyberattacks.”

Shortly later, the Fars report disappeared and transportation officials completely denied that there were any disruptions to the country’s train service.

On Saturday, Iranian media outlets reported another cyberattack on the computer system of the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, with its public website and associated portals and sub-portal sites taken down. Iran’s state television reported that the computer system glitch was due to a “cyber disruption.”

Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi warned on Saturday of the threat of cyberattacks through ransomware.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)