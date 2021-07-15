IDF Reveals Hezbollah Weapons Depot Near School In Residential Area

The IDF on Wednesday stated that it has located a Hezbollah weapons cache across the street from a school “in the heart of the Lebanese civilian population.”

An explosion of the contents of the warehouse would be half the size of the huge blast at the Beirut port last year that killed 211 people. The school, Ebba Public School, is located in the village of Ebba in southern Lebanon.

“This endangers the lives of 300 children who attend the school,” the IDF stated. “Hezbollah doesn’t want you to RT [retweet] this, but these innocent children need you to.”

The IDF hopes that its exposure of the warehouse will spur Hezbollah to relocate its contents. Additionally, following the international furor that arose after the IDF destroyed the Gaza building housing the AP news agency during Operation Guardian of the Walls, the IDF intends to preemptively expose evidence of sensitive targets in the Gaza Strip and in enemy states.

Our intelligence can reveal that Hezbollah has built a weapons warehouse just 25 meters from a school in the village of Ebba, Lebanon. This endangers the lives of 300 children who attend the school. Hezbollah doesn't want you to RT this,

but these innocent children need you to pic.twitter.com/FJyEyJZrIu — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 14, 2021

“The weapons warehouse, situated in a residential building, contains military-grade explosives, rockets and other weapons, the IDF stated. “Hezbollah intended to use this against IDF soldiers and citizens of Israel.”

The weapons warehouse is far from the only Hezbollah site situated in residential areas, with the IDF saying that there are “thousands of similar Hezbollah targets that endanger the citizens of Lebanon.”

“Hezbollah consistently uses civilian assets as an operational tactic for military activity,” OC Northern Command Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram said. “The IDF and the Northern Command will take all measures to reduce harm to civilians, but yet the IDF will not hesitate to strike active targets.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)