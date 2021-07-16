OUTRAGE! Bennett Gov’t Appoints Pro-Terror Anti-Israel Arab MK To Defense Committee

In an outrageous decision by the Bennett-Lapid government, Labor MK Ibtisam Mara’ana was appointed as a permanent substitute member of the prestigious Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, where Israel’s most sensitive security issues are discussed.

Mara’ana, an Israeli-Arab filmmaker from Yafo married to an Israeli Jew, has a history of making such outrageous statements in support of terror and against Jews, Israel, and the IDF that earlier this year she was disqualified from running in the elections by the Central Elections Committee. Typically, the decision was repealed by the Supreme Court, a ruling that the Yamina party at the time deemed “outrageous and disgraceful.”

Mara’ana called Israel an “ugly” country on social media and claimed that IDF soldiers from the “occupation army” murdered an Arab child. During an interview in 2007, she called for the destruction of Zichron Yaakov, a town near Haifa, and said that all Jews “should return to the US or Poland.”

Prior to the 2009 elections, Mara’ana was number twelve on the Meretz list but withdrew her candidacy shortly before the elections after Meretz expressed support for Operation Cast Lead in Gaza.

More recently, she published a Facebook post expressing support for an Islamic Jihad terrorist and called on the Tel Aviv Municipality to illuminate the municipal building with the colors of the PLO flag. She also boasted on social media about ignoring the memorial siren on Yom HaZikaron for slain IDF soldiers.

“The person who called for the destruction of Zichron Yaakov is appointed to the Defense Committee? What’s next? Mansour Abbas as the defense minister?” Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir responded. “Bennett, you’re dragging the state of Israel into the abyss. Come to your senses!”

Likud MK Miri Regev responded to the report by saying that “this is a successful appointment by [Hamas leader] Yahya Sinwar to the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.”

