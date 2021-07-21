“Jews Are Behind The Pandemic” Shouted By Anti-Vaxxers In Poland

Anti-vaccine Poles blamed Jews for the coronavirus pandemic during a protest in Glogow, Poland on Monday, according to a Polish website, as reported by The Jerusalem Post.

The protestors chanted that “Jews rule the world” and “Jews are behind the pandemic.”

“Every Pole can see today that behind the ‘Plandemic’ are the Jews,” the protestors chanted.

A tymczasem w Głogowie maszerowali sobie antyszepionkowcy i skandowali…. @piotr4913 pic.twitter.com/wvVyyw6Xqa — Technicznybdg (@technicznybdg) July 18, 2021

The “Plandemic” refers to two well-known conspiracy theory sources, a video and a film: Plandemic: The Hidden Agenda Behind Covid-19 and Plandemic: Indoctrination. Both feature Judy Mikovits, a discredited American researcher who has been described as an anti-vaccine activist.

The Warsaw-based American Jewish Committee office in central Europe slammed the protest: “This is a classic form of anti-Semitism. Where are the decision makers’ responses?”

"Behind the ‘plandemic’ are the Jews” – yesterday anti-vaccine protesters chanted in Głogów, 🇵🇱Poland. 100+ people, among them families with children, confronting the police. This is a classic form of antisemitism. Where are decision makers' responses?https://t.co/qhB9NOlU11 — AJC Central Europe (@AJC_CE) July 20, 2021

