Ben & Jerry’s ‘Adviser’ Was Deported From Israel For BDS Activities

A source at Ben & Jerry’s revealed that the company’s decision to boycott Israel was influenced by Omar Shakir, who was kicked out of Israel in 2019 for BDS activities. The Ben & Jerry’s company, an ardent supporter of the anti-Semitic Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and other progressive causes, rejected calls to hear opposing opinions to Shakir’s narrative.

International law expert Eugene Kontoroivich revealed the scope on Twitter last week: “SCOOP (on Ben & Jerry’s): I’ve been told by (a Ben & Jerry’s) insider that company’s board invited Omar Shakir, a professional BDS activist, to advise them, rejected calls to hear experts on other side,” he wrote. “This ain’t about the settlements.”

Shakir has served as the “Israel and Palestine director” of Human Rights Watch (HRW) since 2016. In 2020, the US State Department considered declaring HRW an anti-Semitic organization due to its support for BDS.

Below is just one example of the anti-Israel propaganda Shakir engages in, including claiming that Israel engages in “apartheid.”

