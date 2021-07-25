Ben & Jerry’s ‘Adviser’ Was Deported From Israel For BDS Activities

A source at Ben & Jerry’s revealed that the company’s decision to boycott Israel was influenced by Omar Shakir, who was kicked out of Israel in 2019 for BDS activities. The Ben & Jerry’s company, an ardent supporter of the anti-Semitic Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and other progressive causes, rejected calls to hear opposing opinions to Shakir’s narrative.

International law expert Eugene Kontoroivich revealed the scope on Twitter last week: “SCOOP (on Ben & Jerry’s): I’ve been told by (a Ben & Jerry’s) insider that company’s board invited Omar Shakir, a professional BDS activist, to advise them, rejected calls to hear experts on other side,” he wrote. “This ain’t about the settlements.”

Shakir has served as the “Israel and Palestine director” of Human Rights Watch (HRW) since 2016. In 2020, the US State Department considered declaring HRW an anti-Semitic organization due to its support for BDS.

Not surprising since @OmarSShakir was kicked out of Israel for being a BDS activist. First he pressured FIFA, then airbnb, and now @benandjerrys. His entire "human rights" career has been devoted to pressuring companies to boycott Israel. Read more: https://t.co/DUoyu534Yl https://t.co/UzaDongpIg — NGO Monitor (@NGOmonitor) July 22, 2021

Below is just one example of the anti-Israel propaganda Shakir engages in, including claiming that Israel engages in “apartheid.”

Breaking: @hrw finds that Israeli authorities are committing crimes against humanity of apartheid & persecution. Thread w findings in 213pg report on Israel's rule of Palestinians. Time to recognize reality for what it is, find #Courage2FightApartheid 1/27 https://t.co/1jBqM9VmLr pic.twitter.com/V4gtBlL13J — Omar Shakir (@OmarSShakir) April 27, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)