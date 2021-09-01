Kiryat Gat: Father Who Murdered His Son In Psychotic Fit Is Released From Custody

Israel’s Attorney-General’s Office made a decision on Wednesday to suspend the criminal proceedings against the Chareidi father from Kiryat Gat who murdered his 14-year-old son in the course of a psychotic fit.

Deputy Attorney-General Adv. Amit Merri allowed the father to be released from custody on Wednesday evening without any restrictions.

Merri wrote that the decision was made “in light of the exceptional circumstances of the case, including the background of the execution of the offense, its tragic outcome and the personal circumstances of the defendant.”

After the shocking incident occurred in March, a police investigation found that the father was under the influence of illegal hallucinogenic drugs given to him by his therapist which caused him to enter a psychotic state.

He was hospitalized following the incident and was deemed unfit to stand trial even weeks afterward.

“The fact that the attorney-general decided to heed our request and in an unprecedented decision, order the termination of the legal proceedings against our client for murder, proves the validity of our claims from the beginning,” the father’s lawyers stated.

“The picture revealed in the case shows that the tragic murder was the direct result of of the father, a loving and normal family man, falling victim to a charlatan ‘therapist,’ who disgracefully exploited the weaknesses and distress of his patients and gave them – with unforgivable audacity and under the guise of medical treatment – hallucinogenic MDMA drugs – which according to the opinion of the district psychiatrist, led to a severe deterioration in the father’s mental state and a severe psychotic attack which led to the murder of his son.”

“Under these circumstances, it is clear that there is no reason to continue the legal proceedings against the father and instead everything possible must be done to prosecute the therapist for his responsibility for the murder of the child.”

The therapist has been indicted for criminal offenses, including export, import, trade, and supply of dangerous drugs.

