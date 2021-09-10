Children Of Missionary “Kohen” Are Attending Religious School

The children of the American missionary “kohen” Michael Cohen, who lived with his family in the Chareidi community in French Hill in Jerusalem before his identity was discovered in April, are attending a religious school in the Jerusalem suburb of Mevaseret Tzion, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

The principal of the Gonenim mamlachti dati (state-religious) school, where the children are enrolled, told B’Chadrei that she discovered the true identity of the family only after receiving phone calls from concerned parents of children in the school.

The principal added that although she has made numerous efforts for months to have the children removed, nothing has been done, explaining that the school administration is not permitted to make an independent decision to expel students and the move can only be carried out by the Education Ministry.

“I appealed to the state-religious administration but so far nothing has been done,” she said. “Over the summer I repeatedly appealed to the state-religious education inspector but my hands are tied. I can’t do anything because it’s not within the realm of my responsibility.”

