Brother Of Israeli Anti-Vaxxer Who Died: “My Mother Is Distraught, Go Get Vaccinated”

Avi Shaulian, the brother of Chai Shaulian, z’l, a leading Israeli anti-vaxxer who died of COVID earlier this week, tearfully spoke about the loss of his brother and his feelings of regret that he couldn’t convince him to get vaccinated.

Speaking on Channel 12 News the day after his brother’s death, he said: “This is a very difficult day. In another few hours, we’re going to bury my older brother. Until his last day, he thought his path was correct. We had many arguments with him trying to explain our view. It almost caused us to cut off contact with each other but at the end we were in touch until his last moment. We told him: ‘Vaccinate, vaccinate,’ but it didn’t help.”

In a voice choked with tears, Avi appealed to the public: “It’s not a game – go be vaccinated. Save yourself and your loved ones. My mother is devastated, the whole family is shattered. Save yourselves. Save your lives. Think of your families, your parents, your children.”

Avi is sure that his brother wouldn’t have died if he would have been vaccinated. “He could have lived to see his children make weddings for his grandchildren. He was stubborn. We have the privilege to be vaccinated.”

Appealing directly to anti-vaxxers, Avi said: “I respect you but you have to admit your mistake. You have another opportunity to rectify your mistake and save yourselves.”

In conclusion, Avi burst into tears and said: “Spare your loved ones from suffering. For a week and a half, our entire family hasn’t had a life. Don’t be fools. Why suffer? If you travel to India, you have to first undergo 20 or 30 shots and you don’t even ask questions.”

“We have only one neshama,” Avi stressed. “Take care of it the best you can.”

