Israeli, 55, Waiting For Days For ECMO Machine, None To Be Found

A 55-year-old Israeli woman who is critically ill due to the coronavirus has been waiting for three days to be attached to the life-saving ECMO machine but there are none to be found in Israel, Channel 13 News reported.

The woman, who has no preexisting illness but was unvaccinated, is in desperate need of the machine and her life is hanging in the balance.

The staff at Assuta Hospital in Ashdod where she is hospitalized left no stone unturned in attempts to locate a machine for her but there is not one machine available in the entire country.

The Health Ministry was also involved in the search but to no avail.

Meanwhile, as patients are on the verge of death due to a lack of resources, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz left the coronavirus cabinet meeting early on Sunday in order to meet with PA President Mahmoud Abbas in order to “keep the two-state solution alive.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)