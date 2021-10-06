Drama In Guatemalan Airport: Lev Tahor Members Try To Fly To Iran

Several families from the Lev Tahor cult were detained by Guatemalan security officials at the airport on Wednesday, where they had arrived in an attempt to fly to Iran.

The Lev Tahor members claimed that they “are being persecuted” in Guatemala but Guatemalan security forces did not allow them to board the flight.

Sources tell YWN that the Lev Tahor members were planning on first flying to Kurdistan and from there to Iran. In fact, three Lev Tahor members are already in Kurdistan, where they’re waiting for the other members of the cult before continuing to Iran. The three Lev Tahor members in Kurdistan are Amram Moshe Yosef Rosner, Yoel Henoch Halbrens and Uriel Goldman.

This isn’t the first time that Lev Tahor members have tried to travel to Iran. As YWN previously reported, cult members previously sought “political asylum” in the Islamic Republic.

See the attached documents (below), where the cult “declared their loyalty and submission to the Supreme Leader and Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

There are currently multiple Lev Tahor cult leaders in Federal prison awaiting trials. Among them are Nachman Helbrans, 36; Mayer Rosner, 42, and his son Jacob Rosner, 20; Aron Rosner, 45, of Brooklyn, Mayer Rosner’s brother. A fifth man, Lev Tahor member Matityau Malka, and Mordechai Yoel Malka.

YWN has been at the forefront for more than 10 years fighting the Lev Tahor cult – with dozens of articles over the years. Violent beatings, abuse, rampant pedophelia were and are still common in the cult that currently remains in Guatemala.

They were facing various charges including kidnapping, identity theft, (use of fake passports) conspiracy to defraud the United States and international parental kidnapping. Four are being held without bond (due to flight risks). Aron Rosner was released on a $10 million bond to home confinement and electronic monitoring.

Former members of Lev Tahor (who either escaped or were otherwise expelled) do not recall learning Mishnayos or Gemara, nor any Mitzvos Bein Adam LeChaveiro. They spend the majority of the day in deep prayer and are only allowed to study certain sections of the Chumash, with Lev Tahor commentary.

Lev Tahor practices include women and girls wearing black head-to-toe coverings day and night, arranged marriages between teenagers, and a violent form of Malkos. Lev Tahor only permits certain fruits and vegetables to be eaten, as well as whole wheat flour made into bread with a stone press.

Reports indicate cult leaders have suggested death as better alternative than life outside the cult.

Lev Tahor was founded and led by Shlomo Helbrans, from the 1980s until his drowning death in Mexico in 2017. Since then, the leadership has moved into the hands of his son Nachman Helbrans, along with Mayer Rosner, Yankel and Yoel Weingarten, who are even more radical and aggressive than the late founder.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)