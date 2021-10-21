2 More Suspects Arrested In “Shuvu Banim” Murder Cases

Israel Police on Thursday morning arrested two additional suspects of alleged involvement in two murders that occurred in Jerusalem over 30 years ago.

The arrest of the two suspects, one a resident of Jerusalem and the other a resident of Petach Tikvah, brings the total amount of detained suspects to eight. Their names and other personal details have been placed under a gag order.

A number of other people were summoned for questioning regarding the cases but were released after providing testimony.

The cases in question are about two-decades-old unsolved cases, the murder of Avi Edri in 1990, the menahel of a yeshivah who was found murdered with signs of severe violence on his body in 1990, and the disappearance and suspected murder of Nissim Shitirit, 17, who disappeared from his home in Sanhedria Murchevet in 1986.

Both are believed to have been murdered by members of the Shuva Banim organization’s Mishmeret HaTznius.

The police are investigating whether the organization’s leader Rabbi Eliezer Berland, who has already been convicted of multiple serious criminal acts, was involved in the murders.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)