Eight Israelis Injured In Jeep Accident in Dubai

According to a report from the Israeli health insurance company PassportCard, which specializes in insuring Israelis traveling abroad, at least eight Israelis were injured in a jeeping accident that occurred in a desert near Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the report, the jeep that the Israelis were driving in flipped over while the group was on an excursion in the desert. PassportCard said that the injured included a couple in their fifties and a number of younger people.

One of the people was in moderate condition and the others were lightly injured.

They were taken to Al-Dhaid hospital, in the emirate of Sharjah around an hour’s drive away from the location of the accident, and are receiving medical treatment there.

