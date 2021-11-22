Alta Fixsler’s Sheloshim: “The Torrential Rain Stopped When We Reached The Kever”

Avraham Fixsler, the father of Alta Fixsler, a’h, who was murdered a month ago by the British government, visited her kever at Har HeMenuchos in Jerusalem on Erev Shabbos for the sheloshim.

Reb Fixlser, his son, relatives, and friends recited Tehillim for Alta’s neshamah.

Reb Fixsler told B’Chadrei Chareidim that due to the heavy rain on Friday, he was only able to gather a minyan of Jews. But since one person was late, they were forced to wait for about a half-hour for the “asiri.”

“We stood and waited there with umbrellas while torrential rain was coming down,” he said. “We didn’t know how we would be able to enter the beis kevaros and daven properly under such conditions.”

“But then when the ‘asiri’ walked toward us, something miraculous happened. At the moment that we stood next to her kever, the rain stopped completely and the Shamayim above us cleared until the end of the azkara. I’m sure that it was the koach of my daugher, a’h.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)