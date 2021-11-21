2ND ATTACK IN ONE DAY: Arab Stabs Israeli 5 Times In Yafo In Suspected Terror Attack

An Israeli couple in their 60s were attacked by an Arab while walking down a street in Yafo on Sunday afternoon.

The Arab stabbed the husband five times and tried to stab the wife as well before fleeing the scene. Emergency medical forces arrived at the scene and evacuated the husband, 67, to Wolfson Hospital in Holon in moderate condition.

Police forces conducted searches of the area and shortly later, arrested an 18-year-old suspect and interrogated him. Police initially believed it was an attempted robbery but now believe it was an attack based on nationalistic motives.

The suspect is from the Jenin area and was in Israel illegally.

ראתה את פיגוע הדקירה ביפו מהמרפסת: "חשבתי שזה שוד, צרחתי כדי שישמע"@korinelbaz pic.twitter.com/IeDkGovO1a — ynet עדכוני (@ynetalerts) November 21, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)