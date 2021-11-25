FEARMONGERING? Scientists Say New Covid Variant Could Be ‘Horrific,’ ‘Worse Than Delta’

A new strain of Covid-19 detected in 10 people in three countries has scientists sounding the alarm, which they say is the most mutated version of the virus yet.

The new strain, which is likely to be named ‘Nu’, contains 32 mutations, suggesting that it could be highly transmissible and resistant to vaccines. Scientists say that ‘Nu’ likely emerged in a lingering infection in an immunocompromised patient.

Virologist Dr. Tom Peacock described the combination of mutations in this variant as “horrific,” and warned that the strain – clinically known as B.1.1.529 – has the potential to be “worse than nearly anything else,” including the world-dominant Deltra mutation.

On the bright side, scientists say that the number of mutations in Nu could also suggest that it is unstable, preventing it from spreading rapidly.

“For the time being, it should be closely monitored,” said Francois Balloux, a geneticist at University College London. “But there’s no need to be overly concerned, unless it starts going up in frequency.”

