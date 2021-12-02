NYC Mayor-Elect Adams Lights Menorah with Chabad of Ghana [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Wednesday evening lit a menorah with Rabbi Noach Majeski and the Jewish community of Ghana, as he continues his eight-day visit to the African country on a “spiritual journey to pray.”

Speaking to the assembled crowd, Adams connected the Chanukah story to his own ancestor’s suffering as slaves.

“Hundreds of years ago, my ancestors left these shores in slavery. I came back to Africa with the mayoral team. It is because no matter what pain we experience, we must turn that pain into purpose,” Adams said.

“The spirit and energy of a light never going out, the miracle of the oil burning, the miracle of what it represents and what Hannukah represents to all of us,” Adams said. “I came here to close the open wound of slavery and reconnect with my ancestors. We all have open wounds to close. You have the open wounds of what happened in Nazi Germany.”

