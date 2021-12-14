KIRYAT GAT TRAGEDY: “My World Has Collapsed:” Toddler Passes Away 4 Days After Choking On Drawstring

Adel Asseulin, the two-year-old who choked on the drawstring of her sweatshirt in her daycare in Kiryat Gat four days ago, passed away on Monday.

A police investigation is being carried out into the circumstances of the incident. Preliminary findings show that the drawstring got wrapped around Adel as she was playing on the playground slide and the caretaker, who was walking around the playground, didn’t notice at first.

The caretaker was questioned on suspicion of causing death by negligence. “I didn’t see what happened,” the teacher said. “I’m broken.”

The daycare’s lawyers expressed their pain about the tragic incident but emphasized that the incident was not a result of negligence. “It’s important to note that the daycare staff works according to the regulations and that the incident was not a result of negligence but a combination of tragic coincidences as is expected to be clarified by the police,” the lawyers stated.

Adel’s father, HaRav Shimon Asseulin told Channel 12 News: “I arrived that day at the gan and my world collapsed. I saw her being resuscitated. It’s a great tza’ar. I took my daughter to gan and from there she was taken to the ICU and from there she’s not returning at all.”

“We’re ma’aminim bnei ma’aminim. We’re strong. We can cry and feel pain but Hakadosh Baruch Hus is stronger than us. The only thing that strengthens me is emunah.”

טרגדיה נוראה: אמש נפטרה אדל אסולין, בת ה-2 שנחנקה לפני כשבוע משרוך של קפוצ'ון במעון בקרית גת. קולות נהי ובכי נשמעו בהלוויה המצמררת שהתקיימה באישון ליל בבית העלמין בקרית גת.@m_kurant5778 @behadrei_bhol pic.twitter.com/gjJh2dbim6 — יוסי שטארק Yossi Shtark (@YossiShtark) December 14, 2021

