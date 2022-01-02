Bennett On Hamas: “Thunder & Lightening Stories Are No Longer Relevant”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addressed the escalation of conflict between Israel and Hamas at Sunday morning’s Cabinet meeting, rejecting the terror organization’s claims that the rockets fired toward Tel Aviv on Shabbos were “due to the weather.”

“I want to clarify something here,” Bennett asserted. “All Hamas’ stories of thunder and lightning that repeat themselves winter after winter are no longer relevant. Whoever targets Israel with rockets will be held responsible.”

The IDF hit Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip on Motzei Shabbos in response to the firing of two rockets toward the Gush Dan area on Shabbos. The rockets fell in the sea – one near the coast of Tel Aviv and the other in the Palmachim area.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)