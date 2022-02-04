LIBERALISM BEFORE LIFE: MDA Refuses To Back Down As Blood Reserves Dip Dangerously Low

Magen David Adom’s insistence on replacing “father” and “mother” with “Parent 1” and “Parent 2” on blood donation forms is endangering lives, says Dr. Meir Preis, director of the Hematology Institute at the Carmel Medical Center, Arutz Sheva reported on Thursday.

Talmidim of Dati Leumi yeshivos, whose donations previously supplied almost half of MDA’s blood reserves, have been instructed by their Roshei Yeshivos to stop donating blood until the forms are altered to their original version with the words “father” and “mother.”

On Wednesday, Dr. Preis (the husband of Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of the public health department at the Health Ministry) warned that blood supplies are running dangerously low. “I’m begging anyone who can – pass on this message to everyone you know – please, come and donate blood,” he wrote on Twitter. “Our blood reserves are way beneath the red line. Please go and donate. There are patients who need blood urgently. We’re lacking thousands of units of blood.”

On Thursday, he wrote another post on Twitter: “Dear friends, I’m asking you all to set aside your beliefs and basic values for a moment. Forget about the forms – we’re lacking hundreds if not thousands of blood units. Last night, I had to decide whether to hold back blood for a life-saving operation, or give it to a patient hospitalized with COVID who was dangerously hemorrhaging. We’re talking about pikuach nefesh – life-and-death issues – literally. We can resume our dispute later – please.”

“We already told you a few months ago that we’re prepared to donate blood,” responded HaRav Amichai Eliyahu (son of HaRav Shmuel Eliyahu), head of the Association of Community Rabbis. “All you have to do is revert to using the original forms, and the very next day, we’ll be there to donate blood in large numbers. You know better than anyone that the ‘sub-humans’ we educate are the ones usually credited for donating at least 50% of your blood reserves. Stop trying to eradicate our values.”

Another social media user wrote, “Thousands of people who regularly donated until recently are simply waiting to be able to resume doing so. But if MDA ignores them and refuses to restore the ‘father’ and ‘mother’ boxes on the forms, then there’s only MDA to blame for the results.”

The Forum for the Family also responded: “MDA caved in to the progressive agenda, leading to a possible danger to lives. MDA’s director should draw the obvious conclusions and resign.”

The Fathers for Justice organization stated: “MDA chose to ignore us and degrade the status of normative parents, deleting the words ‘father’ and ‘mother’ and promoting this ridiculous agenda – and now they’re surprised at the fury of the silent majority. The public has spoken and this is just the beginning.”

“We won’t let you destroy the country and break down the values that unite us as a Jewish state.’

